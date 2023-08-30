Chillicothe Hornets Volleyball Takes Home Opener In Straight Sets

On their home floor to begin the season, the lady hornets volleyball team defeated Lathrop 25-23, 25-16, and 25-19 to move to 1-0. Lyla Beetsma had 12 kills for Chillicothe, Emerson Staton added 9. Kayanna Cranmer finished the match with 13 service points. Carman Woodworth led the hornets in assists, while Beetsma chipped in 12. Defensively, Beetsma had a team high in blocks to go along with 13 digs. Delanie Kieffer also recorded double digit digs in the match with 12.

Chillicothe’s JV team beat Lathrop 23-25, 25-21, and 15-5, while the C team lost 17-25, 13-25.

The Chillicothe Hornets girls volleyball team is back in action Thursday night at Trenton with the varsity game scheduled for first serve at 7 PM.