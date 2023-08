Chillicothe Street Crews are balancing storm clean-up with the normal duties of street maintenance and preparing for a chip seal operation. City Administrator Roze Frampton says they are continuing to remove storm debris.

Frampton says you may see some piles of branches are not picked up.

If storm debris is not picked up by later this week, you can contact Chillicothe City Hall at 660-646-1877 and leave information on the location and they will pass that on to the street department.