Lawson Softball Gets The Better Of Chillicothe

Lawson’s softball team came to Chillicothe and left with a 10-1 victory over the hornets. Landry Marsh got the start in the circle for the home team, and split duties with Hadley Beemer. Offensively, Adra Stretch got the lone RBI, scoring Beemer.

Lawson is now 3-0 on the season and has outscored opponents a combined 40-2. Chillicothe is back to level on the year at 4-4. Coach Rucker had this to say after the game, “Lawson has a really good team and I thought they played a great game tonight. We have to continue to get better defensively and limit mistakes. Hopefully this is the kind of game that helps us grow and learn as we move forward.”

Chillicothe’s next game is Tuesday at 5PM at Lafayette (St. Joseph), a game you can hear right here on KCHI.