State Park & Historic Places Meetings

A local State Historic Site is one of eighteen parks and historic sites to hold meetings in September. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is conducting the meetings to provide information and answer questions from the public. The meetings are held as open houses and town hall sessions. In the local area, a meeting will be held on September 20th for Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Leadership Archive Museum Building at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede.

The following parks and historic sites will hold meetings during September:

Saturday, Sept. 9, at Hawn State Park

This town hall-style public meeting will start at 3 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater. The park is located at 12096 Park Drive in Ste. Genevieve.

This town hall-style public meeting will start at 3 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater. The park is located at 12096 Park Drive in Ste. Genevieve. Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Francois State Park

This open house-style meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the amphitheater and will be followed by an interpretive program. The park is located at 8920 U.S. Highway 67 N in Bonne Terre.

This open house-style meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the amphitheater and will be followed by an interpretive program. The park is located at 8920 U.S. Highway 67 N in Bonne Terre. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Cuivre River State Park

Join park team members in a town hall-style meeting at the Visitor Center at 2 p.m. Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147 in Troy.

Join park team members in a town hall-style meeting at the Visitor Center at 2 p.m. Cuivre River State Park is located at 678 State Route 147 in Troy. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Big Lake State Park

The public is invited to an open house-style public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. at Camper Cabin 4. Big Lake State Park is located at 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig.

The public is invited to an open house-style public meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. at Camper Cabin 4. Big Lake State Park is located at 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig. Thursday, Sept 14, at Route 66 State Park

At 6 p.m., join park team members at an open house-style public meeting in the media room of the visitor center at Route 66 State Park, located at 97 N. Outer Road, Suite 1 in Eureka.

At 6 p.m., join park team members at an open house-style public meeting in the media room of the visitor center at Route 66 State Park, located at 97 N. Outer Road, Suite 1 in Eureka. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Trail of Tears State Park

This town hall-style public meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the park’s visitor center located at 429 Moccasin Springs in Jackson.

This town hall-style public meeting begins at 2 p.m. at the park’s visitor center located at 429 Moccasin Springs in Jackson. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Graham Cave State Park

This open house will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the lower picnic area, located at 217 Highway TT in Danville.

This open house will be from noon to 1 p.m. in the lower picnic area, located at 217 Highway TT in Danville. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Dillard Mill State Historic Site

Dillard Mill State Historic Site will hold an open house beginning at 1 p.m. at 142 Dillard Mill Road near Davisville.

Dillard Mill State Historic Site will hold an open house beginning at 1 p.m. at 142 Dillard Mill Road near Davisville. Wednesday, Sept. 20, for Gen. John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site and Locust Creek Covered Bridge

The public is invited to a town hall-style meeting for these two state historic sites. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Leadership Archive Museum Building at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede.

The public is invited to a town hall-style meeting for these two state historic sites. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Leadership Archive Museum Building at 1100 Pershing Drive in Laclede. Thursday, Sept. 21, at Don Robinson State Park

The public is invited to share comments at the meeting starting at 6 p.m. in the day-use area of the park, located at 9275 Byrnesville Road in Cedar Hill.

The public is invited to share comments at the meeting starting at 6 p.m. in the day-use area of the park, located at 9275 Byrnesville Road in Cedar Hill. Saturday, Sept. 23, for Mastodon, Sandy Creek Covered Bridge and Gov. Daniel Dunklin’s Grave state historic sites

The town hall-style meeting for these three state historic sites will begin at 2 p.m. in the museum auditorium at Mastodon State Historic Site located at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial.

The town hall-style meeting for these three state historic sites will begin at 2 p.m. in the museum auditorium at Mastodon State Historic Site located at 1050 Charles J. Becker Drive in Imperial. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Big Oak Tree State Park

This meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in the picnic shelter at 13640 S. Highway 102 in East Prairie.

This meeting will be held at 11 a.m. in the picnic shelter at 13640 S. Highway 102 in East Prairie. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

Join park team members at 2 p.m. in the day-use area south of the mill for this town hall-style public meeting located at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville.

Join park team members at 2 p.m. in the day-use area south of the mill for this town hall-style public meeting located at 113 Bollinger Mill Road in Burfordville. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at Castlewood State Park

The public is invited to an open house-style meeting starting at 5 p.m. in Shelter #2 at 1401 Kiefer Creek Road in Ballwin.

The public is invited to an open house-style meeting starting at 5 p.m. in Shelter #2 at 1401 Kiefer Creek Road in Ballwin. Saturday, Sept. 30, at Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park

A town hall-style public meeting will start at 2 p.m. in the visitor center located at 800 Guy Park Drive in Wildwood.

For more information on public meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.