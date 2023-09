A bridge on LIV 216 will be replaced beginning Monday – September 11th. The Livingston County Road And Bridge crew will close a portion of LIV 216 between Route KK and LIV 269, North of Wheeling and East of Sturgis.

The closure is expected to take about a month.

Drivers who use LIV 216 in that area will need to find an alternate route during the closure.