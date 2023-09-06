Chilli Invite Champs! Boys Cross Country Wins Home Meet

It was definitely not the easiest of conditions on Tuesday, despite the delays waiting for cooler temps to creep in. It was flat out hot, but the Chillicothe Hornets cross country team really didn’t even let it slow them down. Coach Jennifer Dickson says the team talks a ton about doing the little things that make or break an athlete, and those little things are crucial in races like the one Tuesday night in Simpson Park. These kids aren’t just showing up on the course, they’re spending days preparing their bodies to handle the elements. They’ve trained all summer in the heat and have their race prep down so they were able to still excel in these conditions and Coach Dickson was super proud of them! Many runners are right around their personal records (PR) from last season or already faster, so coach is excited to see them fly when the weather finally decides to act right.
Results below:
Luke Thompson – 1st (17:20)
Laik Graham – 2nd (17:24) – another career PR
Cain Evans – 3rd (17:25)
Alton Keller – 12th (19:44)
Austin Lyford – 14th (20:03)
Carter Shipers – 16th (20:31)
Lake Englert – 28th (just out of medal range)
Ladies had a strong race and ran faster tonight despite it being hotter and a harder course, and came away with 3 medalists!
Lydia Gabrielson – 9th
Yoo Jung Lee – 11th
Alice Hurtgen – 13th
JV Medalists:
Trace Akers – 2nd
Adrian Caselman – 8th with a huge PR
Middle School Runners were strong on their first 2-mile race of the season and the Hornets ended with 4 medalists:
Carlynn Spainhour – 2nd
Alexander England – 3rd
Ben Cady – 8th
Peyton McGee – 5th
The cross country team heads to Knob Noster bright and early this Saturday!
Cover photo by Kayla Leatherman