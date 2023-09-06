Chilli Invite Champs! Boys Cross Country Wins Home Meet

It was definitely not the easiest of conditions on Tuesday, despite the delays waiting for cooler temps to creep in. It was flat out hot, but the Chillicothe Hornets cross country team really didn’t even let it slow them down. Coach Jennifer Dickson says the team talks a ton about doing the little things that make or break an athlete, and those little things are crucial in races like the one Tuesday night in Simpson Park. These kids aren’t just showing up on the course, they’re spending days preparing their bodies to handle the elements. They’ve trained all summer in the heat and have their race prep down so they were able to still excel in these conditions and Coach Dickson was super proud of them! Many runners are right around their personal records (PR) from last season or already faster, so coach is excited to see them fly when the weather finally decides to act right.