Hornets Boys Soccer Claim their 2nd Shutout Conference Victory of the Season

Chillicothe beat Lafayette 6-0 in boys soccer on Tuesday night. With the win, the Hornets improve to 2-0 in the MEC and 2-1 overall, three different players for Chillicothe contributed two goals each with Jadon Collins, Jacob Adams and Jonny Sanchez all netting a brace. Josh Adams led the team with two assists. Collins, Jacob Adams, Coy Jones and Sanchez all contributed an assist as well.

Remarks from Coach Tim Cunningham:

“I thought our guys did a great job bouncing back from a tough match last week against Marshall and played really well tonight. Our defense was solid once again led by Bradley Ferguson, Tyler Stephens, Charlie Reeter, and Ryan Schuler. James Mathew earned his second shutout of the season. Our attack was on point all match long, led by Jacob Adams, Jonathan Sanchez, Jadon Collins, and Josh Adams.

We will have to sharp again Thursday night facing a quality Leblond team. Our guys are working hard, learning valuable lessons and getting better each match.”