Chillicothe Volleyball Handles Brookfield

The Chillicothe Hornets volleyball team has played three varsity matches to begin the season. They have won all three matches without dropping a set after a comfortable victory on the road at Brookfield on Tuesday night. The Hornets won 25-13, 25-8, 25-11. Liz Oliver had a team high seven kills, Carman Woodworth finished the game with 11 setting assists, Delanie Kieffer was the defensive specialists with five digs, and Lyla Beetsma pitched in with six kills and nine assists.

The JV team also defeated Brookfield, by a score of 25-3, 25-9.

The competition level gets tougher for the Hornets as they compete in their first Midland Empire Conference game Thursday night, hosting defending conference champions, St. Pius X.