Lady Hornet Netters Sweep Lafayette Fighting Irish on Tuesday Night

In a commanding performance, the CHS Lady Hornets’ tennis team defeated the Lafayette High School team 9-0 at Noyes Tennis Complex Tuesday evening. The team played calm, confident tennis throughout all of the varsity and JV matches. The team was even missing #3 player Bryton BeVelle who was out sick with an illness, but all the team members shifted up one spot and held their own. The lady hornets move to 4-5 on the season and 2-1 in MEC play. Results were:

#1 Doubles Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr beat Layla Scheerer & Sadie Sanders 8-2

#2 Doubles Micah Crowe and Keonnia Morgan beat Emma Dougherty & Cathy Nguyen 8-2

#3 Doubles Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira beat Keeleigh O’Callaghan & Aleena Neri 8-0

#1 Singles Washburn beat Scheerer 8-2

#2 Singles Garr beat Dougherty 8-0

#3 Singles Crowe beat Sanders 8-5

#4 Singles Clark beat Nguyen 9-7

#5 Singles Morgan beat O’Callaghan 8-2

#6 Singles Shira beat Neri 8-0

In JV play:

Sarah George beat Neely Davis 4-0

Summer Gatson beat Sophia Mattson 4-0

Rian Mathews beat Cashlyn George 4-1

Sarah Boon & Jasmine McLean beat George & Mattson 4-0

Sophia Littleton & Anya Moore beat Davis & George 4-0

Arisha Shafiq & Trixie Leppin beat Davis & Mattson 5-3

Kierra Williams & Leighton Kelly beat Davis & George 4-0

And due to the fact that LHS only played three JV athletes all night, Chillicothe’s #13 player, freshman Lexi Lybarger, had to play Lafayette’s #6 varsity player Neri in a single’s match in order to have an opponent. Lybarger held her own, barely losing 3-4, which was exciting to see from a new, young player.