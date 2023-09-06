Linneus Man Ejected From Car – Arrested For Alleged DWI

A Linneus man had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening near New Boston. State Troopers report 32-year-old Jacob H Wiese was ejected from his car when it overturned. According to the report, Wiese was southbound on Missouri 11 at about 7:45 pm when he ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment and began to overturn, ejecting Wiese from the vehicle. He was not wearing a safety belt. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment.

Troopers also arrested Wiese for alleged DWI with alcohol, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash, and no seatbelt. He was released for treatment.