CHS Girls’ Tennis Captures 2nd Place at Tough Benton Tourney

On Friday, the lady hornets’ tennis team spent the entire day at Noyes Tennis Complex where they competed against 10 high-quality teams during the Benton Team Tournament. Throughout the day, Bryton BeVelle played Singles #1 while Micah Crowe played Singles #2. Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr played Doubles #1 while Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira played Doubles #2. There were no individual results possible on this day, only team scoring. The hornets played in Pool B against LeBlond, Benton, Maryville, & Trenton while Pool A was comprised of Savannah, St. Pius, St. Joe Central, Lafayette, & Cameron.

At the end of Pool play, Chillicothe had won Pool B outright going 4-0 all morning as a team. Savannah won Pool A going 3-0-1. This pitted Savannah & Chillicothe against each other once again. Unfortunately, Chillicothe lost the final championship match to SHS, but still left the day with 2nd Place out of all ten teams.

Coaches Chambers & Pyrtle were proud of the high level of play they saw throughout the day in the wins & losses. They were proud of how BeVelle held her own against stellar #1 players from other teams, how hard Crowe fought back in a match down 1-5 to win six straight & take the match, and how amazingly well all four of their doubles players performed going 8-0 in pool play as doubles pairs.

Results were as follows:

#1 Singles BeVelle (1-4) — lost to LeBlond, lost to Trenton, beat Maryville, lost to Benton, lost to Savannah

#2 Singles Crowe (3-2) — lost to LeBlond, beat Trenton, beat Maryville, beat Benton, lost to Savannah

#1 Dounles Washburn & Garr — beat LeBlond, beat Trenton, beat Maryville, beat Benton, lost to Savannah

#2 Doubles Clark & Shira — beat LeBlond, beat Trenton, beat Maryville, beat Benton, lost to Savannah