Maryville Football Blitzes Chillicothe In First Conference Game

The Maryville Spoofhounds came to town for a Midland Empire Conference matchup Friday night, both teams entered the contest 1-1 on the season. It was a close game late in the first half. With just one minute to play before halftime Maryville led 6-0, however over the next nine minutes of game time, the Spoofhounds would score five touchdowns and tally 37 points in that span. Maryville scored twice in the final minute of the half to take a 21-0 lead into the break and then scored three more times quickly in the third quarter. By the time there were four minutes left on the clock in the 3rd quarter Maryville had built up a 43-0 lead. Maryville tacked on another touchdown in the 4th quarter to win the game 50-0.

Spoofhound quarterback Derek Quinlin was exceptional, the all-conference player and one of the top quarterbacks in the state finished the game 14 for 18 with 271 yards passing and 4 touchdowns. The defense for the visitors was also very opportunistic forcing three turnovers including an interception returned for a touchdown.

Chillicothe will look to get back on track next Friday night when they travel to Cameron for another conference game. The Hornets, who are now 1-2 and 0-1 in the MEC, will face a dragon team that is 2-1 and 0-1 in conference.