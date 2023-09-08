The Livingston County Commissioners have two items on their agendas next week. The Commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse.

Tuesday at 9:30, they will meet with Geri Curtis about the Community Resource Center

Thursday at 9:30, the commissioners will be at the Chillicothe Fire Department for an LEPC meeting

Other items on the agendas for both meetings include county road and bridge matters and administrative and departmental responsibilities.

Livingston County Commission meetings are open to the public.