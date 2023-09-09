Chillicothe Friday Police Report

The Chillicothe police department received 76 calls for service Friday.

There was a report of a subject in the 1100 block of Second Street making statements indicating possible self-harm and harm to others. At 3:30 in the afternoon, officers went to the scene and spoke with the subject who voluntarily wished to go for medical evaluation and treatment. Emergency services transported the subject to a medical facility.

A motor vehicle accident occurred near Litton Road and Mohawk where a UTV ran off the roadway around 8:10 PM.