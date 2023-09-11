Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

The weekend report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 61 calls on Sunday and 61 calls on Saturday.

Sunday:

08:03 AM Officers located a suicidal subject under the Viaduct near the railroad tracts. They voluntarily went with EMS to the hospital.

03:42 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Polk and Elm. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a woman for driving while suspended. She was processed and released with citations.

05:20 PM Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of shoplifting. A woman was arrested for stealing and was cited before being released from custody.

06:44 PM Officers took a walk-in report of a stolen video game console. No suspects have been identified and the investigation continues.

Saturday:

02:23 PM Officers assisted Livingston Co deputies on a traffic stop near Washinton and Ryan Ln in which the driver was resisting arrest by locking himself inside the vehicle. The driver was eventually taken into custody and the vehicle was towed.

There were also reports of runaway juveniles that had returned before officers arrived.