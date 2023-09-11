fbpx
Highway Patrol Weekend Arrests

Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Saturday at about 9:50 am in Carroll County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Ashten P Epley of Carrollton for alleged DWI, careless and imprudent driving, and no insurance.  He was processed and released.

Sunday at about 11:06 pm in Linn County, Troopers arrested 49-year-old Carla D Mason of Kansas City for alleged no valid driver’s license, no insurance, and displaying the plates from another vehicle.  Mason was processed at the Brookfield Police Department and released.

