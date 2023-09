A two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Mercer County left a Unionville man with moderate injuries. State Troopers report 52-year-old Jason E Valentine of Unionville was northbound on US 65, north of Mercer, when he slowed to make a left turn and was struck from behind by a northbound vehicle driven by 21-year-old Seth A Shields of Leon, IA. Valentine was taken to Wayne County Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. He was not wearing a safety belt.

