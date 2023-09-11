Dirtbike Crash Leaves One With Serious Injuries

A crash between a dirtbike and a car on US 24 in Carroll County left the dirtbike driver with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened Sunday at about 4:10 pm on US 24 near Missouri 41, as the dirtbike driven by 43-year-old Richard Tietjens of Dewit pulled into the path of an eastbound vehicle driven by 77-year-old Kenneth H Milburn of Yuma, AZ. According to the report, Milburn struck the rear of the bike. Tietjens had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia, his passenger, 37-year-old Brandon P Sisemore of Brunswick had moderate injuries and was flown to North Kansas City Hospital. They were not wearing helmets.

Like this: Like Loading...