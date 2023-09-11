Baler Fire Saturday On LIV 532

Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a baler fire Saturday evening on LIV 532. The call came in at about 6:18 pm and firefighters responded with an engine and brush truck. While en route, a large amount of black smoke was seen in the area; a tanker was called to assist and the brush truck was canceled. The fire crew arrived in 17 minutes to find the baler was on fire.

500 gallons of water was used to put out the fire and cool the hydraulic cylinder. They also put out the fire in the hay field.

The fire crew was on the scene for about 34 minutes.