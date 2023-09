Are you sleeping enough? Tarunjot Sethi USDA Extension Nutrition and Health Specialist says adults should sleep 7-9 hours a night and children need even more sleep.

Sethi offers a few strategies to aid in getting a better night’s sleep.

Other options include meditation or breathing exercises.

Some items that may be disrupting your sleep include: Alcohol, Caffeine, and nicotine.

She also suggests reading an actual book, not electronic, to help calm your mind.