Chillicothe Street Department Chip Seal Project

The Chip Seal Project for the Chillicothe Street Department will take place the Week of September 18. City Administrator Roze Frampton says street crews are completing preparations of the streets.

Frampton says the chip seal goes quickly.

After the chip seal is given the needed time to set up, the excess chips are swept up for use in the chip seal projects in the future.

Frampton says this is not resurfacing of the street, just an effort to extend the life of the current surface.

Chip & Seal Projects scheduled for 2023 include the following:

North End:

Deringer Drive

Miller Street

Cooper Street

Springhill from Fair to Cherry

Monroe Street

Burnam Road

Hickory Drive from 16th to Park Lane

Maple Street (portions)

16th Street

12th Street

McVey Street

East Bridge Street

Locust Street from Polk to Washington

South End:

Hill Street

Paul Street

East 2nd Street

Ashley Avenue

Milwaukee Street

Waples Street East of Washington

Graves Street from Bus 36 to Green

Green Street from Williams to Samuel

Jameson Street

Industrial Road

Harvester Road