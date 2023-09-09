Chillicothe Street Department Chip Seal Project

The Chip Seal Project for the Chillicothe Street Department will take place the Week of September 18. City Administrator Roze Frampton says street crews are completing preparations of the streets.
Frampton says the chip seal goes quickly.
After the chip seal is given the needed time to set up, the excess chips are swept up for use in the chip seal projects in the future.
Frampton says this is not resurfacing of the street, just an effort to extend the life of the current surface.
Chip & Seal Projects scheduled for 2023 include the following:
North End:
Deringer Drive
Miller Street
Cooper Street
Springhill from Fair to Cherry
Monroe Street
Burnam Road
Hickory Drive from 16th to Park Lane
Maple Street (portions)
16th Street
12th Street
McVey Street
East Bridge Street
Locust Street from Polk to Washington
South End:
Hill Street
Paul Street
East 2nd Street
Ashley Avenue
Milwaukee Street
Waples Street East of Washington
Graves Street from Bus 36 to Green
Green Street from Williams to Samuel
Jameson Street
Industrial Road
Harvester Road