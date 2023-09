A MoDOT cost-share program in Linn County will begin September 18th. The project is to construct a left turn lane in the southbound lane of Linn County Route 11, just south of U.S. Route 36 in Brookfield. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is working with contractors to complete the project in late October. During the project, Route 11 will be narrowed around the work zone, and a 10-foot width restriction will be in place.

