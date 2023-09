Chillicothe’s girls golf team went to Cameron on Monday for a match against the host Dragons, along with Benton and Lafayette. The Hornets won with a four player team score of 187 in the nine hole match and the top medalist was Lyla Oesch shooting a 43. Chillicothe’s Caylee Anderson and Presley Rardon tied for the 2nd best score on the course with a 47 as did Cameron’s top performer Jaylee Cruickshank. Gracelynn Barnett shot a 50, and Ava Lance finished with a 65 for the Hornets.

