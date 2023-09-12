Chillicothe Hornets Softball Hang Tough Hosting Tournament

Danner Park was the site of a 9 team softball tournament this weekend. The Chillicothe Hornets played Marshall and Holden in pool play in the morning on Saturday, splitting the pair of games. Against Marshall, Chillicothe was firing on all cylinders, winning 15-0 in just 4 innings. While everyone had success at the plate, Hope Donoho was the standout batter, going 2/2 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Hadley Beemer pitched the majority of the game, allowing just one hit in the shutout victory. Next up for the Hornets was a tough Holden team, the Hornets and Eagles were tied at 6 runs each heading into the final inning. Chillicothe scored twice in the top of the 7th, but Holden got three runners across the plate to win the game 8-7. Jolie Bonderer finished 2/4 batting with one run and two RBIs.

After finishing pool play with one win and one loss next up were matchups against Kirksville and Macon in the afternoon. For the 2nd straight game the Hornets were tied going into the 7th inning, this time 5-5 against Kirksville, however Chillicothe made the plays late to win the game 7-5. Emily Schreiner pitched the majority of the game and allowed just one run in over 4 innings. In the final game of the day, Chillicothe fell to Macon 3-0. Landry Marsh pitched the entire game and allowed just one earned run.

Coach Lee Rucker commented after the full day of games, “Overall we had a good tournament. We went toe to toe with Holden, who eventually won it and we competed hard all day. We still have to cut down on defensive mistakes but I’m pleased with the way we’re coming along offensively.”

The Hornets who are now 7-6 on the year will be back in action Tuesday night against the Cameron Dragons with first pitch at 5 PM, a game you can hear live on KCHI.