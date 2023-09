With more than two months to prepare, the annual Chillicothe Holiday Parade is set for November 18th at 10:00 am. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Crystal Narr announced this year’s theme.

Narr says Registration for the parade is available in several categories.

Registration is open now and is online. Go to the Chamber Website

Narr invites you to start thinking about nominees for the Holiday Parade Grand Marshal. They will be putting out the call for nominations soon.