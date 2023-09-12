Four Taken To Prison

Three men and one woman were taken to prison by Livingston County Deputies, following sentencing in Livingston County Court

27-year-old Karen Wilson of Cowgill – sentenced to 11 years in prison, including 4 years on a Probation Violation – Hindering Prosecution and 7 years for Stealing. The sentences will run consecutively.

35-year-old Andrew Orton of Fulton, sentenced to 7 years and a 120 program for Stealing.

44-year-old Justin Haley of Chillicothe, sentenced to 3 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

44-year-old Julius Boyd of Kansas City, sentenced to 4 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.