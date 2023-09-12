LIV 420 To Close Wednesday Morning

As contractors near the completion of the replacement of the Route C bridge over Shoal Creek, they will be close LIV 420 Wednesday morning. Access to LIV 420 at Route C will be closed at 6 a.m. L.G. Barcus and Sons, Inc., will close the roadway for approximately two weeks to repave Route C from just north of LIV 420 to south of the Shoal Creek Bridge.

The approach from LIV 420 to Route C will also be reconstructed to provide smoother, easier access for vehicles and agricultural equipment.

Once paving is complete, access to LIV 420 will reopen. The replacement project of the Route C Shoal Creek Bridge is expected to be completed in late October 2023.