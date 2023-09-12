Boys Soccer Competes Hard But Comes Up Short 2-1 Against Mexico

Chillicothe Hornets soccer dropped a match to Mexico 2-1 over the weekend. Mexico got the scoring started in the 9th minute of the game with Sebastian Mena finding the back of the net. Chillicothe went on to equalize late in the first half as Coy Jones assisted Jacob Adams on a goal with less than five minutes to play before the break. Under three minutes into the 2nd half Mexico re-gained the lead thanks to Gage Walker and held on for the remainder of the contest for a bulldogs 2-1 victory.

Coach Cunningham was proud of how the team played saying it was the teams most complete match of the season. Goalkeeper James Matthew made 10 saves in the defeat. Chillicothe moves to 2-3 on the season, next up for the Hornets is a home game Tuesday night at 5 PM against Maryville.