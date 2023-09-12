Personal Records Abound For Chillicothe Cross Country at Knob Noster

On a much cooler morning at the Knob Noster golf course the Hornets cross country team came home with nothing but personal records. The coaching staff, led by Coach Jennifer Dickson, took the opportunity to rest a few big key players and everyone stepped up. Varsity Boys ended up 2nd without 3 of their top 6 runners, and it gave some of the younger runners the opportunity to shine.

Cain Evans made some big moves early and pulled away with a huge win in a tough field, and a killer career PR. Running a 16:47 with an 11 second lead on 2nd place.

Alton Keller also had an impressive race and came in 9th in 17:45, cutting off over a minute from his career PR, and Austin Lyford medaled in 23rd, picking up about a 20 sec PR. Freshman Lake Englert also cut off over a minute, running his first sub-20 with a 19:14. Trace Akers ran in 5th today and finished right behind in 19:18!

(Out of 118 Varsity Boy Runners)

Cain Evans – 1st – 16:47

Alton Keller – 9th – 17:45

Austin Lyford – 23rd – 18:32

Lake Englert – 32nd – 19:14

Trace Akers – 34th – 19:18

Landyn Peterson – 19:58

Zeph O’Berry – 21:47

The ladies also had a great day, with 2 medalists in a tough field of great female runners.

Lydia Gabrielson was 23rd in 23:19 and YJ Lee medaled in 25th right behind her in 23:22. Alice Hurtgen was just out of medal range, coming in 29th in 24:01, which is just a few seconds off of her best time. Freshmen Sophie Hurtgen and Adrian Caselman came in as Chillicothe’s 4th and 5th runners and both are getting much faster while figuring out the the 5k distance.

Lydia Gabrielson – 23rd – 23:19

Yoo Jung Lee – 25th – 23:22

Alice Hurtgen – 29th – 24:01

Sophie Hurtgen – 46th – 26:56

Adrian Caselman – 49th – 27:14

Coach Dickson said after the meet, “I’ve been waiting for the weather to cool off because I knew we were due for some great times, but I wasn’t expecting them to cut off over a minute!” The cross country team heads to Platte County on Thursday.