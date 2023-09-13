Chillicothe Police Report

One hundred one calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

10:32 AM, Officers responded to the 1200 block of Washington Street for a report of theft. The investigation is ongoing. A suspect has not been identified.

11:48 AM, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 1200 block of Washington. Officers arrived on scene and found the pedestrian that was struck was not seriously injured and refused treatment on scene.

3:55 PM, Officers responded to the 1500 block of Fair Street for a report of a mailbox that was struck. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.