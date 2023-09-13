A Prescribed Burn workshop at Poosey Conservation Area is just over a week away. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a prescribed burn workshop on Thursday, September 21st, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Prescribed burning, when done properly, can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation. This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn.

Before attending the workshop, you are required to complete a virtual online portion of the prescribed burn course. This virtual program costs $25. Registration is required and upon registration, participants will be given a link to the virtual online portion of the course. Upon completion of the online portion, you must print your certificate and bring it to the event. You will not be allowed to check into the event without the certificate.

A demonstration burn will be conducted at the workshop if weather allows, so please dress accordingly with leather boots, leather gloves, and a long-sleeved shirt and pants made of natural fibers such as cotton or wool. Water and snacks will be provided.

To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sU.