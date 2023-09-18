Lady Hornet Tennis Drops Another Close MEC Matchup

On a blazing hot Friday afternoon, the Chillicothe girls’ tennis team traveled to St. Pius High School to make up a previously rained out tennis match versus the lady warriors. Coach Chambers and Coach Pyrtle knew this would be a tough match up as St. Pius always excels at tennis, last year winning the MEC and taking their team to the Class 2 final four like Chillicothe did for Class 1. The last two years, CHS has only squeaked out one win during their head-to-head duals with St. Pius over the course of 18 different matches.

While the lady hornets came up short by just two games this afternoon, the team made huge strides in the number of victories seen against such a strong competitor. CHS brought 10 girls to play — six on varsity and four on JV — and all ten athletes got to play singles and doubles throughout the day. When all was said and done, eight of the ten lady hornets had won a match against the lady warriors. The Chillicothe coaches were proud of the high level of play exhibited by all their players and saw fantastic growth as each match progressed. They left excited by the confidence their players gained from playing close, competitive matches with strong tennis players.

Rylee Washburn played lights out against one of the strongest singles players in northwest Missouri, winning point after point in very long, grueling rallies. Clark and Shira continued to fire on all cylinders as they have been the past several weeks, securing a close doubles match. And Bryton BeVelle excelled in her singles match, once again exhibiting the stellar athleticism she used to secure critical wins for the team last year, outrunning her opponent for an hour straight.

The final varsity score for the match was 3-6 while the JV score was 3-4. Individual results were as follows:

Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr lost to Kiera Dunn & Manmeet Kaur 3-8.

Bryton BeVelle & Keonnia Morgan lost to Frances Hess & Charli Pyle 4-8.

Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira beat Avery Kate Smith & Sofia Mussorici 8-6.

Washburn beat Dunn 8-1.

Garr lost to Kaur 2-8.

BeVelle beat Hess 8-4.

Clark lost to Pyle 1-8.

Morgan lost to Smith 6-8.

Shira lost to Mussorici 3-8.

Sarah George & Jasmine McLean lost to Amaya Corlew & Brooklyn Meese 1-6.

Summer Gatson & Rian Mathews beat Rebecca Gibson & Annelise Sharp 7-5.

Sarah George lost to her opponent 1-6.

Sarah George beat her second opponent 7-6 (tie break 7-4).

Jasmine McLean beat her opponent 6-4.

Summer Gatson lost to her opponent 2-6.

Rian Mathews lost to her opponent 4-6.