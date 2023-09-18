Hornets Soccer Comes Up Short in Moberly Tournament

The Chillicothe boys soccer team went to Moberly over the weekend to play three games in a span of less than 24 hours. In the firswt game the Hornets took on the host Moberly Spartans. Chillicothe lost that match 2-1, and unfortunately that score line would be a common occurrence on the weekend as Chillicothe went 0-3, losing all three games by a final score of 2-1.

After the tournament, Coach Cunningham provided his thoughts, “Each game was a mirror image, we played well at times, but just made too many mistakes to come out on top. This was a grueling 3 match in 24 hours tournament and hopefully we will learn to limit our mistakes and capitalize on a few more of our opportunities.”

Jacob Adams scored all three Hornets goals over the course of the weekend, Josh Adams assisted twice while Jonny Sanchez had the other assist for Chillicothe. The Hornets trifecta of 2-1 defeats came to Moberly, Crocker and Green Ridge.

The Hornets, who fall to 2-7, are back in action with an MEC game at home Tuesday night, a match that will be featured live on KCHI.