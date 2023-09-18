Volleyball Advances to the Final of Their Chilli Tournament

The Hornets welcomed 7 other schools to Chillicothe High School this Saturday for the Chilli Volleyball Tournament. The Hornets had great success, winning their first 4 matches. The tournament featured a best of 3 sets format, and the Hornets cruised to the championship match without losing a single set.

Chillicothe defeated South Harrison 25-8, 25-20, then beat Excelsior Springs 25-10, 25-16. In the quarterfinals, the Hornets beat Richmond 25-13 and 25 12. Next, was a matchup with Carrollton in the semifinals where Chillicothe grabbed the victory 25-18 and 25-14.

In the finals, the Hornets were tasked with taking on MEC rival Bishop LeBlond. Chillicothe fought valiantly but lost 16-25 and 18-25 to take the runner-up spot in the tournament.

The 8-3 Hornets host Benton tonight in a Midland Empire Conference meeting at 6:15 PM.