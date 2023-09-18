Lady Hornets Relaunch the Classic Chillicothe Quad on Saturday

On Saturday, September 16th, the Chillicothe girls’ tennis team reinstalled the former Chillicothe Quad tournament that used to be held annually at Danner Park for numerous years. The team felt it was important to return to hosting its own local tournament as it works to be a tennis leader in the region. Another important goal of this Quad was to find teams from all over Missouri who would never typically play each other anywhere but the State Tournament. Too often, tennis teams play the same schools over and over because so few schools have tennis and so many are so far away. Thankfully, three strong teams from all different classes agreed to meet in Chillicothe as the midpoint. The Quad consisted of Chillicothe High (Class 1), Logan-Rogersville High (Class 1), Helias Catholic High (Class 2), and St. Joe Central (Class 3).

The format of the Quad was different from most tournaments as the teams played two full duals against each other instead of bracket or individual play. This guaranteed every player present two doubles matches and two singles matches just like a day of Sectional Tennis looks in October. At the end of the afternoon, Helias Catholic went 2-0 on the day winning first place. St. Joe Central took second. Logan Rogersville claimed third place, and Chillicothe finished in fourth. The matches were very competitive close matches across the board between all four teams with most games going to deuce game after game. All the coaches shared what a beneficial and growth-filled day the Quad was.

For Chillicothe, the scores were as follows —

Morning Dual versus Logan-Rogersville:

Team lost a nail-biter 4-5

Rylee Washburn & Isabella Garr lost to Lydia Coryell & Alex Wubbena 3-6.

Micah Crowe & Keonnia Morgan beat Maurine Elliot & Payton LaBarge 7-5.

Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira beat Alexis Philpott & Brooklyn Johnston 7-6 (tie break 7-3).

Washburn beat Coryell 6-0.

Garr lost to Wubbena 2-6.

Crowe lost to Elliot 1-6.

Clark lost to LaBarge 3-6.

Morgan beat Philpott 6-1.

Shira lost to Johnston 4-6.

Afternoon Dual versus Helias Catholic:

Team lost 3-6

Washburn & Garr beat Catie Meystrik & Mary Lorang 6-3.

Crowe & Morgan lost to Sydney Drinkard & Izzy Struemph 1-6.

Clark & Shira lost to Francka & Markway 2-6.

Washburn beat Meystrik 6-4.

Garr beat Lorang 6-4.

Crowe lost to Drinkard 0-6.

Clark lost to Struemph 2-6.

Morgan lost to Francka 2-6.

Shira lost to Markway 0-6.