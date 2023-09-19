Chillicothe Girls Golf Places 1st in Class 1/2 Bracket at the Smith-Cotton Classic in Sedalia

The Chillicothe Girls Golf team attended the Smith-Cotton Classic Tournament in Sedalia on Monday. As a team, the Hornets placed 1st out of Class 1/2 teams that attended the tournament. Lyla Oesch and Presley Rardon placed in the top 8 out of the Class 1/2 teams both shooting under 100. Lyla Oesch scored a 96 while Presley Rardon shot a 98 as the duo propelled the Hornets to the top of the standings among Class 1/2 teams.

In total, 17 teams and 99 golfers attended the tournament. Caylee Anderson and Gracelynn Barnett rounded out the scoring for Chillicothe as the team tallied a score of 399 between their top four golfers on the day.