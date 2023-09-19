Hornets Softball With A Dominant Victory Over Lexington

Chillicothe beat Lexington in softball on Monday night 13-1 in just 5 innings of play. Hadley Beemer pitched 4 innings for the Hornets allowing just a single run, while offensively Jolie Bonderer was 3/3 batting scoring 3 runs. Ellie Acree was 2/2 with 3 RBIs, Landry Marsh also contributed 2 runs, and 2 RBIs on 2 hits.

“I was happy to see us play the way we play well. We were aggressive on the bases and did things the right way,” said Coach Lee Rucker following the victory. The Hornets, now 9-6 are at Maryville Tuesday night and host Benton on Thursday.