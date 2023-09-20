Cameron Man Injured In Crash On I-35

Details of a crash in Dekalb County are released by the Missouri Highway Patrol. The report indicates a Cameron man was injured when two vehicles collided on Interstate 35, just north of Cameron.

According to the report, Monday at about 4:55 pm, 27-year-old Justin R Ensz of Jamesport was driving a dump truck northbound on I-35 and was in the passing lane. As he moved to the driving lane he struck a northbound vehicle driven by 55-year-old Scott S Losensky of Cameron, Losensky had minor injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.