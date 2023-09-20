Shorthanded Hornets Volleyball Loses to Cameron

The Chillicothe Hornets traveled to Cameron for a conference matchup on Tuesday night, but were missing their top setter on the season, Carman Woodworth. Without Woodworth in the rotation Coach Beetsma was forced to move a variety of players into different positions for the match. The Hornets grew into the match and were more competitive as the night went on, but fell to the Cameron Dragons 15-25, 17-25, 18-25.

Lyla Beetsma stepped into the setting role, leading the team with 11 assists. Ava Leamer compiled 17 digs and a team high 5 kills. Emerson Staton contributed 4 kills while Allie West added 3.

The Hornets are now 8-5 on the season and host Lafayette on Thursday night.