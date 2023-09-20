CHS Netters Win New Dual Against Excelsior Springs

On Tuesday night, the lady hornets tennis team traveled to Excelsior Springs for a team dual against the lady tigers. The two teams have never met for a regular season dual in the history of their tennis programs despite their decently close location and their similar student population sizes. After seeing each other in Sectionals tennis every other year, Coach Chambers reached out to set up a regular dual between the teams, and Coach Marsh gladly agreed.

The hornets sat their top three in this dual to allow for a rest day before the final season push next week. With seniors Washburn, Garr, & BeVelle all out, the teams #8, 9, & 10 all had a chance to step up. And step up they did — all winning their matches. Every head-to-head between the hornets and tigers was a nicely even matchup full of great growth from both teams.

The night started with #1 doubles losing a toughly tight match, but #2 doubles pulled out a similarly close match on the court beside them to tie up the team score. The new #3 doubles team of George & Mathews pulled out a tie-break win in the next match after originally starting in the hole a few games, mounting an exciting comeback.

Heading into Singles, ESHS had to forfeit the #2 match to Clark due to injury. Crowe fought a fantastic battle at #1 with long, grueling points but eventually dropped the match in the end. Shira, Morgan, & George, who have all played multiple varsity matches already this year, confidently won their singles matches. Finally, varsity substitute sophomore Summer Gatson got her first varsity win tonight by winning #6 singles after lots of back and forth long deuce games, where she finally pulled strongly ahead at the end of the match.

The lady hornets won 7-2 at the end of the night, and Coach Chambers was proud to see her less experienced players step up to the pressure. “The experience they gained Tuesday night will help in multiple ways moving forward into next season,” asserts Chambers. JV also had a successful night as a group, winning as a team 4-1.

Individual scores:

Micah Crowe & Keonnia Morgan lost to Shelby Stodden & Malaya Tedesco 5-8.

Bianca Clark & Keeley Shira beat Laney Smith & Megan Riegel 9-7.

Sarah George & Rian Mathews beat Rebecca McDade & Olivia Deere 9-8 (tiebreak 7-3).

Crowe lost to Stodden 4-8.

Clark won by forfeit to Tedesco.

Morgan beat Smith 8-4.

Shira beat Riegel 8-4.

George beat McDade 8-2.

Summer Gatson beat Deere 8-4.

Jasmine McLean & Sarah Boon beat their opponents 6-4.

Sophia Littleton & Anya Moore beat their opponents 6-0.

Arisha Shafiq & Trixie Leppin lost to their opponents 4-6.

Kierra Williams & Leighton Kelly beat their opponents 6-2.

Lexi Lybarger beat her opponent 6-4.