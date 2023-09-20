Hornets Rattle Off Their 4th Straight Win on the Softball Diamond

Coach Lee Rucker and the Chillicothe Hornets are on a nice little winning streak. The Hornets took on Maryville on the road Tuesday night, and even though Coach Rucker admitted to some struggles early on, Chillicothe overcame a 7-5 deficit to come back with 6 runs in the 7th inning to win 11-8.

Ellie Acree had 2 hits on 4 at bats and scored twice for the Hornets. Charley Peniston led the team with 4 runs batted in on 2 hits and also scored two runs in the last minute win.

Chillicothe has now won 4 games in the last 8 days, 3 of them MEC matchups which improves their record to 4-0 in the conference and 11-6 overall. The Hornets have a chance to continue the run in conference play with a home game against Benton on Thursday night.