Microsurfacing – High Friction Surface Treatment – On US 36

Microsurfacing three sections of US 36, between Wheeling and Brookfield will begin October 2nd. The microsurfacing is a high-friction surface treatment is an enhancement to assist motorists with traction on curved sections of roadway.

During treatment application, crews will narrow US 36 to one lane around each work zone. A reduced speed limit will be in place and flaggers will be at crossovers and intersections. A 16-foot width restriction will be in place.

Crews expect to complete the microsurfacing project on, October 10th. All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.