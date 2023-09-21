Grundy County Highway 6 Project Final Stages

The intersection improvement project on Grundy County Route 6, located just west of Trenton, is moving into the final stages of construction. The contractor, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, plans to begin paving Route 6 from Route 146/W to 30th Avenue on Monday and continue through the end of September.

During paving, Route 6 traffic will remain narrowed to one lane, but will now be directed through the work zone by flaggers. Motorists should expect continued delays. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place.

Access to/from Route W will remain closed until paving is complete. ALL work is expected to be complete in mid-October.