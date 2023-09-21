Temporary Traffic Signal To Be Replace After Two Years

It’s been two years since a semi struct the traffic signal at Washington and Webster Streets, causing that pole to be knocked down. A temporary signal was put up in its place, but repairs have yet to be made that would bring the intersection back to the condition before the crash.

The intersection included overhead traffic signals for each direction and crosswalk signals at each corner. For two years, the temporary signal for eastbound traffic has been a corner post with the signal light only and no cross signal on the east side of Washington and the south side of Webster Street.

The Missouri Department of Transportation has located the materials needed to replace the traffic light with the overhead mast arm and signal. Work has been scheduled for the replacement to be completed by the week of October 9th.