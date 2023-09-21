Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Some of the calls include:

4:18 PM, Officers took a report of a missing juvenile. They quickly located the juvenile and the child was returned to their parent.

5:03 PM, Officers assisted Grundy County in locating two people involved in a domestic disturbance in Grundy County. Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested one person and transported them back to Grundy County.

11:37 PM, Officers in the area of Clay and Washington Street arrested one subject following a traffic stop for Driving while Suspended. The subject was cited and released.

Officers also responded to alarms, conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.