fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Two Traffic Crashes – Two Injured

Two crashes in the area counties resulted in injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a single-vehicle crash occurred in Linn County.  At about 1:05 pm, 28-year-old Hakeem O Ajiwokewu of Columbia was southbound on Missouri Highway 5, just north of Laclede when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.  He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.

At about 10:10 pm in Caldwell County, a crash on US 36 – 3 miles east of Hamilton – between two large trucks left one driver injured.  State Troopers report 49-year-old Brian Frederick of St. Joseph was westbound, driving slow on the shoulder and attempting to merge into traffic.  He was struck from behind by a truck driven by 63-year-old Bandyak Volodymr of Troy Michigan.  Volodymr had moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment.  The other driver was not injured.

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: