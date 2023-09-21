Two Traffic Crashes – Two Injured

Two crashes in the area counties resulted in injuries.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a single-vehicle crash occurred in Linn County. At about 1:05 pm, 28-year-old Hakeem O Ajiwokewu of Columbia was southbound on Missouri Highway 5, just north of Laclede when he ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree. He was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.

At about 10:10 pm in Caldwell County, a crash on US 36 – 3 miles east of Hamilton – between two large trucks left one driver injured. State Troopers report 49-year-old Brian Frederick of St. Joseph was westbound, driving slow on the shoulder and attempting to merge into traffic. He was struck from behind by a truck driven by 63-year-old Bandyak Volodymr of Troy Michigan. Volodymr had moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment. The other driver was not injured.