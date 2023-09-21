School Board Sets Tuition Rates For 2024/25 School Year

The tuition rates for Chillicothe R-II Schools in the 2024/25 school year include increases. The Tuition was set by the School Board for students in K-8 Districts that send students to attend Chillicothe High School. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says setting the tuition rates now allows those districts to budget appropriately.

The tuition was also set for Grand River Technical School. Two tuition levels are set, the first is for high school students attending classes at GRTS.

Tuition was also set for the post-high or adult students who attend GRTS.

GRTS will also institute a technology fee for post-high students. This will cover the costs of keeping the computers used by the students up to date.