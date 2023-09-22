Chillicothe Duck unlimited Banquet Is Saturday

The 2023 Grand River Chapter, Duck Unlimited banquet is Saturday at the Jenkins Expo Center. Tim Reger invites you to join them for an evening of fun. Reger says the doors open at 5:30, with the dinner at 6:30 and the live auction to follow.

This is a fundraiser for the DU Organizations. Reger says it has benefited the local area

This includes projects at Swan Lake

The tickets are $40 for a single, $60 for a couple and the GreenWings are $10 each. Those 12 and under are free. Contact any committee member or Eric at 660-646-8147 or Tim at 660-646-5982.