Lady Hornet Golfers Finish as Runners-Up in 2023 CHS Invitational

The Chillicothe golf team welcomed 15 other schools to Green Hills Golf Course on Thursday for the CHS Invitational. The Hornets had a great showing hosting the event, finishing in 2nd place with a team score of 387 beating out South Harrison who was 3rd by a single stroke. Maryville won the Invitational scoring a 326.

Playing all 18 holes, three Chillicothe golfers shot under 100. Gracelynn Bennett shot a team best 93, Lyla Oesch with a 94 and Presley Rardon scoring a 95. Caylee Anderson finished out the team scoring for the Hornets with a 105, while Ava Lance shot a 125. The best individual score was Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert shooting a 73, just one stroke above par.