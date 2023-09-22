Chillicothe Wins Home Volleyball Match In Straight Sets

The Hornets took down Lafayette on Thursday night 25-10, 26-24, 25-17. The conference victory improves the team’s record to 9-5 on the season. Ava Leamer had a big game with 5 aces, 10 kills and 13 digs. Lyla Beetsma also stuffed the stat sheet with 18 kills, 9 assists and 7 digs. Carman Woodworth paced the team with 17 assists in the match. Emerson Staton contributed 7 digs for the Hornets while Liz Oliver added 4. In the back row, Delanie Kieffer finished with 9 digs while Madison Albaugh had 7.

The JV team won 25-15, and 25-12 while the C team lost 16-25, and 17-25.

The Hornets are at Marshall on Monday, and host Kirksville on Tuesday.